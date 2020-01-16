Previous
magnificent by kali66
Photo 664

magnificent

this pohutukawa tree is peaking just now, swarming with bees sipping the dripping nectar.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

kali

ace
@kali66
BillyBoy
Wow!! Great tree.
January 17th, 2020  
K1W1 ace
Wow that is a stunning tree. Great photo.
January 17th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Wow! I would love to see a tree like this! And all of the bees
January 17th, 2020  
kali ace
@mzzhope come to New Zealand in summer, they grow everywhere here, they are native in the North Island but a popular garden plant also
January 17th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
What a magnificent tree. The person helps show its true size. And it is so colorful.
January 17th, 2020  
Kathryn Price
Beautiful tree. It must be fragrant while blooming.
January 17th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
@kali66 NZ is on my bucket list for sure!
January 17th, 2020  
