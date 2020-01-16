Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 664
magnificent
this pohutukawa tree is peaking just now, swarming with bees sipping the dripping nectar.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
7
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2699
photos
366
followers
424
following
181% complete
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
BillyBoy
Wow!! Great tree.
January 17th, 2020
K1W1
ace
Wow that is a stunning tree. Great photo.
January 17th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wow! I would love to see a tree like this! And all of the bees
January 17th, 2020
kali
ace
@mzzhope
come to New Zealand in summer, they grow everywhere here, they are native in the North Island but a popular garden plant also
January 17th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
What a magnificent tree. The person helps show its true size. And it is so colorful.
January 17th, 2020
Kathryn Price
Beautiful tree. It must be fragrant while blooming.
January 17th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
@kali66
NZ is on my bucket list for sure!
January 17th, 2020
