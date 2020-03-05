Previous
apples by kali66
apples

for the artist challenge Tessa Traeger. here is her original
https://www.tessatraeger.com/STILL-LIFE/10

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Brigette ace
Oh nice work Kali
I recognise that from the clip you posted
March 5th, 2020  
Dustyloup
Looks like a painting!
March 5th, 2020  
kali ace
@brigette i enjoyed hearing her talk about it
March 5th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Excellent!
March 5th, 2020  
Brigette ace
@kali66 Same!!
March 5th, 2020  
