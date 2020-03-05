Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 707
apples
for the artist challenge Tessa Traeger. here is her original
https://www.tessatraeger.com/STILL-LIFE/10
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2751
photos
360
followers
436
following
193% complete
View this month »
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
Latest from all albums
705
706
278
279
280
281
282
707
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
5th March 2020 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-traeger
Brigette
ace
Oh nice work Kali
I recognise that from the clip you posted
March 5th, 2020
Dustyloup
Looks like a painting!
March 5th, 2020
kali
ace
@brigette
i enjoyed hearing her talk about it
March 5th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
Excellent!
March 5th, 2020
Brigette
ace
@kali66
Same!!
March 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I recognise that from the clip you posted