Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 710
salad
the leaves i collected for my salad tonight, lets see how many you can identify! for the artist challenge Tessa Traeger, please have a go, she has lots of inspiring photos. check out her instagram
her similar photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh6YafIBGzs/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BhoxlUeBmsS/
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
kali
ace
@kali66
flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2760
photos
361
followers
439
following
194% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
11th March 2020 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-traeger
Julie Duncan
ace
Amazing! Would love to have you make me a salad sometime - and teach me how to forage! :)
March 11th, 2020
Ethel
ace
I love this. You are quite the gardener. I like the framing, too.
March 11th, 2020
