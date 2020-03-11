Previous
Next
salad by kali66
Photo 710

salad

the leaves i collected for my salad tonight, lets see how many you can identify! for the artist challenge Tessa Traeger, please have a go, she has lots of inspiring photos. check out her instagram
her similar photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh6YafIBGzs/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BhoxlUeBmsS/

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
Amazing! Would love to have you make me a salad sometime - and teach me how to forage! :)
March 11th, 2020  
Ethel ace
I love this. You are quite the gardener. I like the framing, too.
March 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise