Photo 711
nice evening
Now I remember why I don't do panoramas much , gah! so fiddly. For my get-pushed challenge from Sylvia
@sprphotos
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
194% complete
View this month »
Tags
get-pushed-398
kali
ace
@sprphotos
here is a panorama for you. How are you getting on ?
March 12th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
OHHhhhh! This is lovely
March 12th, 2020
