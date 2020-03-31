Previous
bread by kali66
Photo 718

bread

31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

kali

ace
@kali66
Dianne
Wow - impressive. I think we will be making bread from tomorrow - we’ve used what was in the freezer (except for my GF stuff which the others know not to touch!). The problem is we haven’t much flour....
March 31st, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I'm like @dide Diane - haven't got much flour and apparently it is in great demand at the market! Everybody wants to make bread! This looks really tops!
March 31st, 2020  
