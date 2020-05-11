Sign up
Photo 744
pigeon not so still life
Just in time for the Artist challenge , have you got your entry in yet?
I used elements of this set of still life from Benning and Gladkova
https://hazazah.nl/project/dwdd-kookt-met-robert-kranenborg-2/
11th May 2020
11th May 20
kali
ace
@kali66
Tags
ac-benning-gladkova
Erika Shylaine
Bravo!
ace
Bravo!
May 11th, 2020
Santina
beautiful shot for the challenge, a set of right things
May 11th, 2020
