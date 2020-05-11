Previous
Next
pigeon not so still life by kali66
Photo 744

pigeon not so still life

Just in time for the Artist challenge , have you got your entry in yet?
I used elements of this set of still life from Benning and Gladkova
https://hazazah.nl/project/dwdd-kookt-met-robert-kranenborg-2/
11th May 2020 11th May 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Erika Shylaine ace
Bravo!
May 11th, 2020  
Santina
beautiful shot for the challenge, a set of right things
May 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise