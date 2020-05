Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond asked me for a Still-life with Pearls , as inspired by Vikki @summerfield i may work on this again, this was a bit hurried, in fact this was the first shot, subsequent ones were overthought , and merely trying different f-stops, i need to work on lighting and arranging the objects. I like how Vikki uses a really shallow depth of field and the pearls turn into bokeh.