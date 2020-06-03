Sign up
Photo 766
She has become an expert walker
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
5
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2899
photos
357
followers
431
following
210% complete
SandraD
ace
Very cute. Running next week..
June 7th, 2020
M…joe
ace
Is she your grandee’?—-so cute 🥰🥰🥰
June 7th, 2020
kali
ace
@joemuli
yes, she is 1 now, her brother will be 3 this month, goes too fast!
June 7th, 2020
Megan
ace
Such a cute photo!
June 7th, 2020
kali
ace
@kuva
i didnt get a shot of her cute slippers, next time
June 7th, 2020
