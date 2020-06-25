For get-pushed Wendy @farmreporter suggested i use coloured light, perhaps using gels/flash. In this case i have improvised with a red nylon bag over a lamp and a dark blue image on my laptop screen, also using a homemade aluminium foil relfector to bounce some of the yellow tungsten light from the lamp, this was fun, thanks to my beautiful model.
So glad I suggested the challenge to you! You have absolutely nailed it!! Just goes to show what can be accomplished with a little imagination and improvisation!!
It's A FAV!!