Photo 795
She likes it !
She is a very sensory child, as soon as she felt it underfoot she bent down to touch it and sit on it, with a cute smile on her face 💜
Her brother wanted to press all the ''buttons'' and all the ''wheels'' with his feet
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
☠northy
ace
She’s adorable 🙂
July 12th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Super cute! :)
July 12th, 2020
Annie D
ace
what a sweetheart
July 12th, 2020
