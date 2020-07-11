Previous
She likes it ! by kali66
Photo 795

She likes it !

She is a very sensory child, as soon as she felt it underfoot she bent down to touch it and sit on it, with a cute smile on her face 💜

Her brother wanted to press all the ''buttons'' and all the ''wheels'' with his feet
11th July 2020

kali

Photo Details

☠northy
She’s adorable 🙂
July 12th, 2020  
Julie Duncan
Super cute! :)
July 12th, 2020  
Annie D
what a sweetheart
July 12th, 2020  
