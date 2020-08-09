Previous
poles by kali66
Photo 823

poles

left my get-pushed challenged to the last day and had limited success finding rule of odds photos, decided on this one to post as it coincides with the mundane wires challenge
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

kali

ace
kali ace
@salza i just know that now i will find odd numbers everywhere, but went out twice without the sd card in the camera! %$#@
August 9th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Great find and leading lines. It's always nice when you find something that will fit two or more challenges. I really like they way you have processed this.
August 9th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Cool processing, a challenge well met!
August 9th, 2020  
