Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 823
poles
left my get-pushed challenged to the last day and had limited success finding rule of odds photos, decided on this one to post as it coincides with the mundane wires challenge
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2955
photos
349
followers
410
following
225% complete
View this month »
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
9th August 2020 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-wires
,
get-pushed-419
kali
ace
@salza
i just know that now i will find odd numbers everywhere, but went out twice without the sd card in the camera! %$#@
August 9th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Great find and leading lines. It's always nice when you find something that will fit two or more challenges. I really like they way you have processed this.
August 9th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Cool processing, a challenge well met!
August 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close