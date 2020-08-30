Previous
on the lookout by kali66
Photo 844

on the lookout

30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

kali

ace
@kali66
Sylvia du Toit
August 30th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
nice clarity and dof
August 30th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great focus and DOF
August 30th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Beautifully framed. Good that you could get the catch light in the bird’s eye.
August 30th, 2020  
