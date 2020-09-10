Sign up
Photo 854
Kakabeak
switched to the takumar f3.5 35,mm lens, i find this less frustrating because of the closer focal distance. I seem to photograph the same plants each year doing this challenge, maybe it could be moved to November next year?
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2987
photos
341
followers
403
following
233% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
10th September 2020 3:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Valerina
Such bright colours! Awesome photo
September 10th, 2020
julia
ace
Kaka beak are so beautiful but they can be a bit tricky to grow..
September 10th, 2020
Jennifer Eurell
Nice and bright. Sort of look like a mix between a Sturts Desert Pea and a chilli!
September 10th, 2020
