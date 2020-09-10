Previous
Kakabeak by kali66
Kakabeak

switched to the takumar f3.5 35,mm lens, i find this less frustrating because of the closer focal distance. I seem to photograph the same plants each year doing this challenge, maybe it could be moved to November next year?
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

kali

@kali66
Valerina
Such bright colours! Awesome photo
September 10th, 2020  
julia ace
Kaka beak are so beautiful but they can be a bit tricky to grow..
September 10th, 2020  
Jennifer Eurell
Nice and bright. Sort of look like a mix between a Sturts Desert Pea and a chilli!
September 10th, 2020  
