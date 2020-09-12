Sign up
Photo 856
Its all downhill from here
Laura asked me for a silhouette for get-pushed. Shot from the hip.
I actually took this last week, but supposedly rainy tomorrow so might not get to it, i have another couple up my sleeve if i dont take anything better
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
kali
ace
@kali66
kali
ace
@la_photographic
something just in case
September 12th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
we don't need no stinkin' straight horizon! Great shot, esp from the hip!
September 12th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Good on the angle - more arty! But this could be in NZ as well - almost! fav
September 12th, 2020
Chris
ace
Quick Draw Kali. Nice one ;-)
September 12th, 2020
