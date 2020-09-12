Previous
Its all downhill from here by kali66
Its all downhill from here

Laura asked me for a silhouette for get-pushed. Shot from the hip.
I actually took this last week, but supposedly rainy tomorrow so might not get to it, i have another couple up my sleeve if i dont take anything better
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

kali

@la_photographic something just in case
September 12th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
we don't need no stinkin' straight horizon! Great shot, esp from the hip!
September 12th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Good on the angle - more arty! But this could be in NZ as well - almost! fav
September 12th, 2020  
Chris ace
Quick Draw Kali. Nice one ;-)
September 12th, 2020  
