IMG_1355 by kali66
Photo 866

IMG_1355

For the artist challenge - Holly Andres
I like her storytelling images, especially the Trail of Sparrow Lane images.
http://www.hollyandres.com/thetrailofsparrowlane1/pqgxk27ysd5j5vmzwwuvcoghsx90nz

I got this little case with silk pyjamas at a garage sale, the people thought it might have been a gift from about 60years ago, unused!!
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

kali

ace
@kali66
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Good job!
September 21st, 2020  
Marloes ace
Great image
September 21st, 2020  
