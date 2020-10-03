Previous
flowers of the sea by kali66
Photo 877

flowers of the sea

I found some seaweed in the freezer, i forgot i froze it when doing the frozen flowers challenge for get-pushed a couple of weeks ago!
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

kali

jackie edwards ace
Very pretty...the translucent quality of the leaves is great!
October 4th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Looks great
October 4th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
This is most excellent... did it go into the soup later?
October 4th, 2020  
