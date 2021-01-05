Sign up
Photo 956
Mana
My parents' home, where i grew up, has a magnificent view over the water to Mana Island
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
4
3
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3098
photos
336
followers
399
following
261% complete
View this month »
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
956
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
5th January 2021 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beau
ace
Brilliant
January 9th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
quite a beautiful and moody b&w.
January 9th, 2021
Daryl O'Hare
ace
Wow. What a view
January 9th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful view!
January 9th, 2021
