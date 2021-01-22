Previous
love in a deluge by kali66
Photo 971

love in a deluge

Love-in-a-mist in the rain, complete with fly-in fly-out visitor. Photostack of two images
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

kali

@kali66
Mary Siegle ace
Oh, my! That is one cool image. The raindrops bring it to another level. Definite FAV
January 22nd, 2021  
JackieR ace
That's beautiful!! Have a fav
January 22nd, 2021  
