Previous
Next
sunflower by kali66
Photo 978

sunflower

oh my goodness, i would have cloned out the sensor dirt but my screen is dirty so i couldnt tell which was which!
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Different
January 28th, 2021  
moni kozi
This is so cool!
January 28th, 2021  
JackieR ace
I wipe mine off- much quicker than cloning! Love thstbgjis is a pin hole shot,
January 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise