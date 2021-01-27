Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 978
sunflower
oh my goodness, i would have cloned out the sensor dirt but my screen is dirty so i couldnt tell which was which!
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3126
photos
351
followers
415
following
268% complete
View this month »
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
28th January 2021 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
technique-112-outoffocus
,
pinhole-1
Joan Robillard
ace
Different
January 28th, 2021
moni kozi
This is so cool!
January 28th, 2021
JackieR
ace
I wipe mine off- much quicker than cloning! Love thstbgjis is a pin hole shot,
January 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close