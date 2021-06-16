Previous
abstract by kali66
Photo 1105

abstract

16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

kali

ace
@kali66
Annie D ace
oooh it's a beautiful abstract Kali
June 19th, 2021  
kali ace
@annied i was trying to take photos of my grandchildren at the pool but my lens kept fogging up!
June 19th, 2021  
moni kozi
Whoa!!! This is gorgeous!
June 19th, 2021  
Annie D ace
@kali66 hahahahaha what a wonderful result
June 19th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A very nice portrait for the family wall! ;-P
Awesome abstract, way coolio
June 19th, 2021  
