Photo 1105
abstract
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
5
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :)
Photo Details
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
19th June 2021 1:52pm
Tags
abstract-54
Annie D
ace
oooh it's a beautiful abstract Kali
June 19th, 2021
kali
ace
@annied
i was trying to take photos of my grandchildren at the pool but my lens kept fogging up!
June 19th, 2021
moni kozi
Whoa!!! This is gorgeous!
June 19th, 2021
Annie D
ace
@kali66
hahahahaha what a wonderful result
June 19th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A very nice portrait for the family wall! ;-P
Awesome abstract, way coolio
June 19th, 2021
