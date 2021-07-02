Previous
Next
Mouthful by kali66
Photo 1119

Mouthful

took part in the annual NZ bird survey and this was my best photo

New Zealanders can take part here https://gardenbirdsurvey.landcareresearch.co.nz/
#NZGBSPhotoCompetition
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Well done! I just posted some too but not as close as this! fav
July 2nd, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
All those greens are just exquisite!
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise