Photo 1119
Mouthful
took part in the annual NZ bird survey and this was my best photo
New Zealanders can take part here
https://gardenbirdsurvey.landcareresearch.co.nz/
#NZGBSPhotoCompetition
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
2
2
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3282
photos
360
followers
448
following
306% complete
View this month »
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
2nd July 2021 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Well done! I just posted some too but not as close as this! fav
July 2nd, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
All those greens are just exquisite!
July 2nd, 2021
