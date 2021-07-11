Sign up
Photo 1124
a nice cup of tea
Gerasimos asked me to do a photo story/sequence like this one from Duane Michals
https://www.dcmooregallery.com/artists/duane-michals/series/sequences
this was certainly challenging! but fun
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
2
1
Tags
get-pushed-467
kali
ace
@gerry13
thanks for the challenge, I think i managed t o play with scale of objects like he did
July 11th, 2021
Annie D
ace
excellent Kali
July 11th, 2021
