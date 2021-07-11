Previous
a nice cup of tea by kali66
Photo 1124

a nice cup of tea

Gerasimos asked me to do a photo story/sequence like this one from Duane Michals https://www.dcmooregallery.com/artists/duane-michals/series/sequences this was certainly challenging! but fun
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

kali

ace
@kali66
Photo Details

kali ace
@gerry13 thanks for the challenge, I think i managed t o play with scale of objects like he did
July 11th, 2021  
Annie D ace
excellent Kali
July 11th, 2021  
