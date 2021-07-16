Previous
Guinness St by kali66
Photo 1131

Guinness St

we have a red weather alert today
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

kali

ace
@kali66
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
This is perfect for Guinness - what is a red rain alert?
July 16th, 2021  
kali ace
@joysabin Up to 400mm of rain is expected over the next 24 hours
July 16th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
Yikes! That's gonna be a lot of rain.
July 16th, 2021  
Steve ace
Cool effect
July 16th, 2021  
kali ace
@blueberry1222 pity we cant share!!
July 16th, 2021  
