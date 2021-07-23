Previous
Behind the scenes of a rug by kali66
Photo 1136

Behind the scenes of a rug

for get-pushed a while back, Kathy asked me to show the making of a rug in a collage.
I start with a coffee sack, and unpick the sides, usually cut into half to get two pieces. I fold under the cut edges and secure the border with a line of hooking. T-shirts make really good fabric to cut up into strips , they are slightly stretchy so the loops hold themselves together neatly. but other fabrics work, you just get a different texture, perhaps with fraying bits. if the print on fabrics are one-sided it can be tedious keeping that side up as you go. i cut up the garments along the seams and fold the pieces to cut cross-wise into strips. outlines are drawn with pen which i follow and then its a matter of colouring in. I use a latch-hook. loops are drawn through every second or third hole in the backing fabric, depending on how thick the yarn is. I try to keep the end pieces either cut flush with the pile or sometimes on the back, last photo shows how the back looks compared to the front.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

kali

kali ace
@randystreat for you, let me know if you have any questions
July 25th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
This is fascinating
July 25th, 2021  
