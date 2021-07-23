Behind the scenes of a rug

for get-pushed a while back, Kathy asked me to show the making of a rug in a collage.

I start with a coffee sack, and unpick the sides, usually cut into half to get two pieces. I fold under the cut edges and secure the border with a line of hooking. T-shirts make really good fabric to cut up into strips , they are slightly stretchy so the loops hold themselves together neatly. but other fabrics work, you just get a different texture, perhaps with fraying bits. if the print on fabrics are one-sided it can be tedious keeping that side up as you go. i cut up the garments along the seams and fold the pieces to cut cross-wise into strips. outlines are drawn with pen which i follow and then its a matter of colouring in. I use a latch-hook. loops are drawn through every second or third hole in the backing fabric, depending on how thick the yarn is. I try to keep the end pieces either cut flush with the pile or sometimes on the back, last photo shows how the back looks compared to the front.