Photo 1250
Adorned with gossimer
Finding something within the landscape that the light revealed for the Ray Metzger artist challenge .
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45868/artist-challenge-ray-metzker
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
kali
ace
@kali66
Photo Details
Tags
ac-raymetzger
