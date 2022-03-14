Previous
Next
Great wave by kali66
64 / 365

Great wave

for the artist challenge looking at the seven tenths series https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/SEVEN-TENTHS/

Also for the songtitle challenge , pleasant song from Mary Spender a vlogger i follow on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDQU6mOJX7I
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise