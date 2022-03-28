Previous
horizon by kali66
78 / 365

horizon

Annie asked me for a simple photo ie. something clear and clean and strong to photograph.... extract everything that is unnecessary from your photo
Also for artist challenge, did not do it for me in black and white though
https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/SEVEN-TENTHS/15/caption
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

kali

ace
@kali66
Photo Details

kali ace
@annied
March 28th, 2022  
Dianne
This is so simple and so lovely. Fav
March 28th, 2022  
