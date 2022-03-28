Sign up
horizon
Annie asked me for a simple photo ie. something clear and clean and strong to photograph.... extract everything that is unnecessary from your photo
Also for artist challenge, did not do it for me in black and white though
https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/SEVEN-TENTHS/15/caption
28th March 2022
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
kali
ace
@annied
March 28th, 2022
Dianne
This is so simple and so lovely. Fav
March 28th, 2022
