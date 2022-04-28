Previous
Next
no personality by kali66
105 / 365

no personality

Saw this in town and thought it might do for my get-pushed challenge from Mary which was to photograph something that is the opposite of my personality. I cannot imagine living in a place so stark that tortures trees!
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@mcsiegle this will do!
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise