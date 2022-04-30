Previous
The pipers are coming! by kali66
The pipers are coming!

Heard these fellows from a block away and followed the sound, i was furtively taking photos from afar when they waved me over and posed very nicely saying that was their job! They were off to the Old folks home to bring some cheer to the residents.
