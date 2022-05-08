Previous
Next
rainy day by kali66
113 / 365

rainy day

not the best example but this is for my get-pushed challenge from Annie which is contre-jour. its been overcast most of the week so some window light had to suffice
8th May 2022 8th May 22

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@annied an attempt, left it to the last day because the weather didnt cooperate, and this was the best of several i took with this idea today.
May 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise