113 / 365
rainy day
not the best example but this is for my get-pushed challenge from Annie which is contre-jour. its been overcast most of the week so some window light had to suffice
8th May 2022
8th May 22
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3602
photos
343
followers
451
following
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Tags
get-pushed-510
kali
ace
@annied
an attempt, left it to the last day because the weather didnt cooperate, and this was the best of several i took with this idea today.
May 8th, 2022
