Previous
Next
no exit more like it by kali66
141 / 365

no exit more like it

for get-pushed Delwyn asked me for something that is unreal or fantasy... i think its a fantasy for anyone to think they could win at these games!
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
@dkbarnett I came up with something! as Northy is away for 2 weeks we can continue to do our challenges so I will see what else i can come up with, and I hope you can use some more deliberate blur too
June 7th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
lol I knew someone who was a pro at this. the only problem is what to do with all that junk once you master the game.
June 7th, 2022  
kali ace
@jackies365 if you have grandkids you can make it your son/daughter's problem haha
June 7th, 2022  
Adi ace
clever
June 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise