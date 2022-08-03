Previous
rhubarb patch kitty by kali66
195 / 365

rhubarb patch kitty

get-pushed from Jacqueline work of Frans Lanting . He has lots of brilliant wildlife shots, so I stalked my cat around the garden, its not easy to get a good shot of her.
https://franslanting.photoshelter.com/gallery/CATS/G0000wZUNdMyvWw8/

you can just see where her cheek was shaved recently because she had a large abscess on her face
3rd August 2022

kali

Photo Details

