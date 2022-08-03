Sign up
195 / 365
rhubarb patch kitty
get-pushed from Jacqueline work of Frans Lanting . He has lots of brilliant wildlife shots, so I stalked my cat around the garden, its not easy to get a good shot of her.
https://franslanting.photoshelter.com/gallery/CATS/G0000wZUNdMyvWw8/
you can just see where her cheek was shaved recently because she had a large abscess on her face
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
3rd August 2022 6:15pm
Tags
get-pushed-522
