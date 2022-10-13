Previous
snake oil by kali66
snake oil

bottles found in my backyard
13th October 2022

kali

ace
@kali66
@salza
@salza
October 14th, 2022  
John M
Lovely B&W shot. I like the bokeh in the background.
October 14th, 2022  
Helen Jane
This is delightful.
October 14th, 2022  
Daryl O'Hare
As in recent bottles or ones buried. The bokeh is lovely against the foreground of the bottles and abstract light within.
October 14th, 2022  
Christina
Ohh a treasure trove!
October 14th, 2022  
