Previous
Next
261 / 365
shadow sticks
might be my best try at shadows for my weekly get-pushed challenge from Susan
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
2
2
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3754
photos
313
followers
407
following
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
20th October 2022 7:08pm
Tags
get-pushed-533
kali
ace
@wakelys
some shadows for you, i found it interesting how they radiate
October 23rd, 2022
Lesley Chisholm
ace
Nicely done.
October 23rd, 2022
