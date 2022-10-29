Sign up
268 / 365
Reduction woodcut, 2 colourways
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
3
1
kali
ace
@kali66
for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3757
photos
315
followers
408
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
29th October 2022 1:53pm
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nicely creative
October 29th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Very nice. Did you do the block? and the prints?
October 29th, 2022
kali
ace
@randystreat
oh yes Kathy
October 29th, 2022
