Previous
Next
Reduction woodcut, 2 colourways by kali66
268 / 365

Reduction woodcut, 2 colourways

29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Nicely creative
October 29th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Very nice. Did you do the block? and the prints?
October 29th, 2022  
kali ace
@randystreat oh yes Kathy
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise