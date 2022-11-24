Previous
sun dodge by kali66
296 / 365

sun dodge

I tried to get sun star flares between showers this week, for get-pushed. this was the best i could manage!
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

kali

@kali66
thanks for looking :)
@mirroroflife I tried!
November 27th, 2022  
