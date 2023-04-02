Sign up
Photo 418
pear preserves
I made pear and ginger jam today, pity i didnt get the labels off the jars so they weren't presentable! Used a bit of cucoloris action for my get-pushed challenge from Susan - Food.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3919
photos
328
followers
437
following
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
Tags
get-pushed-556
kali
ace
@wakelys
food of sorts
April 2nd, 2023
Zenobia Southcombe
I love the lighting here, so gorgeous.
April 2nd, 2023
kali
ace
@dwindleriver
thanks! the sun kept going behind clouds so had to snap quick
April 2nd, 2023
Brigette
ace
Yummy
Perfect with some cheese and cracker action I reckon too
April 2nd, 2023
