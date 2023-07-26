Sign up
Photo 508
Quick stop at the Pancake Rocks
I was nearly home but the bus stopped here for lunch, we often dont bother going to places in our own backyard, its been a few years since I stopped and walked around this track.
a six word story for get-pushed
26th July 2023
Tags
get-pushed-573
