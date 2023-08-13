Faffing with double exposure for my get-pushed challenge from Annie which is 'Fibres' The long fibrous leaves of the Harakeke plant that grow along the shore here disintegrate in the washing machine tides and lie bleaching on the rocks . It was called flax ( recalling the Linen or flax plant from Britain. ) by the Settlers because the fibres of the plant when processed can be used for making Ropes etc. Maori made their clothing with it before that and call the fibres Muka.inspired by these lines from the Moorlough Shore sung by Sinead OÇonnor ( may she rest in peace. )Where the linen waves like bleaching silkAnd the falling stream runs stillNear there I spent my youthful daysBut alas they all are gone