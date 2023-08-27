Previous
Next
musician by kali66
Photo 533

musician

This lady provided a musical backdrop for a fundraiser i went to on the weekend, she must have played for 4 hours straight, beautiful music too , she had a lovely lilting voice and tasteful accompaniment on the accordion.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise