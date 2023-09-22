Previous
tourists battling inclement weather by kali66
tourists battling inclement weather

for my get-pushed challenge of "out of place."

These folks were struggling to make headway down the street, and after the yellow umbrella collapsed in the driving wind and rain they lined up in single file formation behind the remaining umbrellas like a caterpillar with many legs.

for my get-pushed challenge "out of place"
22nd September 2023

kali

kali66
Dorothy
Oh My, not a good day to be out doing anything!
September 23rd, 2023  
kali
@mcsiegle a response to your challenge.
September 23rd, 2023  
