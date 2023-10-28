Previous
sweet girls by kali66
sweet girls

These two adorable girls were handing out the sweets at the Diwali celebrations this evening.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Lesley ace
Ah, such lovely smiles
October 28th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful smiles.
October 28th, 2023  
