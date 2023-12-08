Previous
Performance by kali66
Performance

Local Primary school kids performing Maori waiata .

Wouldnt you know it, when I had a marvellous photo opportunity, attending the opening day of the Pounamu Pathway, a local tourist attraction, I went out without the memory card in the camera!!
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

