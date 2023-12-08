Sign up
Photo 608
Performance
Local Primary school kids performing Maori waiata .
Wouldnt you know it, when I had a marvellous photo opportunity, attending the opening day of the Pounamu Pathway, a local tourist attraction, I went out without the memory card in the camera!!
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
0
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4111
photos
307
followers
407
following
