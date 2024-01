Speed grow down

I joined in a speed grow down in my seedsaving group, , trying to see who could grow something, sowing your own seeds in Spring and then collecting the resulting seeds before the end of the year, In this case Southern Cross Pea. It had been raining so some had resprouted in their pods so I just replanted them straight away and a week later they have emerged, The rest have dried now and are tucked away for next season. I won some free seeds from our seedbank for completing the challenge .