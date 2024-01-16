Sign up
Photo 643
Okains Bay library
1865
Thats old in New Zealand!
only books as props in there nowadays
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
2
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4146
photos
318
followers
444
following
176% complete
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
16th January 2024 10:37am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-86
Walks @ 7
ace
Looks to be well taken care of. Such a petite little library too.
January 20th, 2024
