Photo 744
Glorivale girl
My get pushed challenge is backlighting. Itried to capture the light in her hair and the water. And yes she was bathing in a dress as dictated by the religious sect her family is part of, but she was having a ball.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
4
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :)
4251
photos
312
followers
441
following
204% complete
View this month »
738
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
4th May 2024 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed_613
Yao RL
ace
The words come to my mind is "The Piano".
May 5th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
I really like this.
May 5th, 2024
kali
ace
@yaorenliu
hmmm yes i can see that
May 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I love her little pigtail catching the light.
May 5th, 2024
365 Project
