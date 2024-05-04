Previous
Glorivale girl by kali66
Photo 744

Glorivale girl

My get pushed challenge is backlighting. Itried to capture the light in her hair and the water. And yes she was bathing in a dress as dictated by the religious sect her family is part of, but she was having a ball.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

kali

@kali66
Yao RL ace
The words come to my mind is "The Piano".
May 5th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
I really like this.
May 5th, 2024  
kali ace
@yaorenliu hmmm yes i can see that
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love her little pigtail catching the light.
May 5th, 2024  
