Who are you calling a rubbish driver? Oooops! by kali66
Photo 764

Who are you calling a rubbish driver? Oooops!

Mary asked me for a dogs in cars triptych that tells a story
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@mcsiegle came up with one today :)
June 11th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Good image, love the humour
June 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The angle of the one at the bottom certainly has its eye on the road.
June 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
June 11th, 2024  
