macro landscape by kali66
Photo 768

macro landscape

those were my tags
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

kali

ace
@kali66
Dorothy ace
This is really a cool photo!
June 22nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
well done! great PoV
June 22nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Well interpreted!
June 22nd, 2024  
Brigette ace
this is intense! thanks for playing
June 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
A beautiful capture with such lovely muted tones.
June 22nd, 2024  
