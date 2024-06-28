Previous
How many men does it take to put up the Matariki sign? by kali66
How many men does it take to put up the Matariki sign?

This is for my get pushed challenge which is Tools of the trade. Apparently a ladder, a drill and two sledgehammers are required.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Brigette ace
Haha 😂 I’m surprised it wasn’t more!!!
June 28th, 2024  
