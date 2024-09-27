Keep me posted

Sign up
Photo 830
A lot of erosion in recent months has these posts sitting proud in the sand , remnants of a long-gone jetty
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
2
1
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4339
photos
301
followers
405
following
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
30th September 2024 7:14pm
Dorothy
ace
Subtle beauty.
October 1st, 2024
BillyBoy
My first thoughts were that of a wooden Stonehenge. Nice find.
October 1st, 2024
